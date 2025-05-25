Contrasting Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) & Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Talen Energy has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 12 0 3.00 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

Talen Energy currently has a consensus target price of $240.18, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Talen Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

This table compares Talen Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $2.09 billion 5.30 $613.00 million $9.63 25.24 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $41.88 billion 0.40 $977.82 million $0.76 9.73

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talen Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 50.48% 8.59% 3.13% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 26.50% 9.00% 3.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW. It also owns and operates 66,539.17 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

