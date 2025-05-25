MariMed (MRMD) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MariMed to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MariMed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% MariMed Competitors -38.94% -24.68% -6.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 MariMed Competitors 289 566 1084 86 2.48

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 80.15%. Given MariMed’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million -$16.03 million -2.47 MariMed Competitors $310.33 million -$49.81 million -5.37

MariMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MariMed beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.