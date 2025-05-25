Critical Analysis: FST (KBSX) & Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares FST and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FST has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s competitors have a beta of -0.05, meaning that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $36.50 million $430,000.00 -4.86 FST Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.27

This table compares FST and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FST’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FST competitors beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About FST

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

