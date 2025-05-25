Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) & Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Head to Head Survey

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Kyverna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyverna Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 707.64%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 13.96 -$60.37 million ($3.38) -0.67 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $10.06 million 0.56 -$5.69 million ($1.41) -0.66

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics. Kyverna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

