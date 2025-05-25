Contrasting MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) & iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

iShares Biotechnology ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of iShares Biotechnology ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

iShares Biotechnology ETF has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iShares Biotechnology ETF and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MFS Intermediate High Income Fund $4.42 million 6.87 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares iShares Biotechnology ETF and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A MFS Intermediate High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iShares Biotechnology ETF and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Biotechnology ETF 0 37 107 2 2.71 MFS Intermediate High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

iShares Biotechnology ETF currently has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given iShares Biotechnology ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iShares Biotechnology ETF is more favorable than MFS Intermediate High Income Fund.

Summary

iShares Biotechnology ETF beats MFS Intermediate High Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S. High-Yield Corporate 2% Issuer Capped Index. It was formerly known as Colonial Intermediate High Income Fund. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund was founded in July 21, 1988 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.