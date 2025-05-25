RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ROLL stock opened at $360.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.39. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

