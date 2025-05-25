Wall Street Zen Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
