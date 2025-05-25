Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.2%

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.86. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Stories

