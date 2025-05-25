Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 360.14 and a beta of 1.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $191,574.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,642.52. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

