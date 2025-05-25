Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,220,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,579,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

