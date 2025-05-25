Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.