Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Allot Communications Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $314.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allot Communications
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.