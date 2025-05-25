Wall Street Zen Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.3%
NYSE AP opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.66.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.