Wall Street Zen Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE AP opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. ( NYSE:AP Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

