CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a negative return on equity of 181.52%.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,329,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC owned about 8.58% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

