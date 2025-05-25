Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GGAL opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 160.5% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,504,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,931,000 after buying an additional 926,820 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 254.9% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 99,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 149.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,272,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 112.3% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.