Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $310,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,009.28. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910. Corporate insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 394,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

