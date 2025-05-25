PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRV.UN
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.