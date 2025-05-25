PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

