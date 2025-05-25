Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of ZM opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $195,079.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,687.68. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 over the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 82.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 432.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $7,209,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

