Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

C&C Group Stock Performance

LON CCR opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.20 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.40 ($2.40). The company has a market capitalization of £704.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.11.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group

In other C&C Group news, insider Roger Alexander White bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($163,801.27). Also, insider Sarah Newbitt bought 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £14,640.56 ($19,819.36). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.