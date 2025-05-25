Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £182.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.59. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

