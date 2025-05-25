IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.88 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($204.25).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Alexander Scott purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £147.98 ($200.32).

On Friday, March 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 46 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 332 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £152.72 ($206.74).

On Friday, February 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($203.11).

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.64. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 414 ($5.60). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 8.90 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. Analysts anticipate that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 400 ($5.41) to GBX 380 ($5.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

