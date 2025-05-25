Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Buys £48,705 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Johnson acquired 47,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £48,705 ($65,933.40).

Shares of LON BIG opened at GBX 117 ($1.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.05. Big Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.22 ($2.37).

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Big Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Technologies PLC will post 6.8231441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

