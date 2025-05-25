Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Purchases £4,999.02 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Johns bought 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £4,999.02 ($6,767.32).

Big Technologies Trading Up 8.3%

LON BIG opened at GBX 117 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £332.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.51. Big Technologies PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.22 ($2.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Technologies had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Technologies PLC will post 6.8231441 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

