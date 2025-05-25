Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 827,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 272% compared to the typical daily volume of 222,847 call options.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

NYSE:GME opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $105,598.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,547.39. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GameStop by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

