Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WYHG)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 26th. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) had issued 2,050,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 26th. The total size of the offering was $8,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) Stock Up 3.4%

WYHG stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:WYHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (Uplisting) Company Profile

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets.

