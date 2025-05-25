Brillia Inc’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Brillia’s (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 26th. Brillia had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 27th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Brillia Trading Up 0.8%
NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. Brillia has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38.
Brillia Company Profile
