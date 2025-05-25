JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (NATKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $283.59 billion for the quarter.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

