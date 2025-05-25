JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (NATKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKYGet Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $283.59 billion for the quarter.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

