JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (NATKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $283.59 billion for the quarter.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
