Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,004 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after buying an additional 2,465,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

JPM stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

