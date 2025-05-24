Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.6% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $588,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.24.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
