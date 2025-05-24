Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 163,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

