Amiral Gestion Invests $11.07 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amiral Gestion bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,000. PepsiCo makes up about 7.0% of Amiral Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.42.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.