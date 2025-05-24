936 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.