1,628 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Wealth Management Strategies Inc.

Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Management Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,091,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

