Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – May 21st

Tesla, Baidu, and XPeng are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of battery-powered vehicles—ranging from automakers and battery producers to charging-station network operators. Buying these equities gives investors exposure to the fast-growing EV market, driven by technological advances, environmental regulations and shifting consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.16. 50,192,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,160,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 169.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.39.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. Baidu has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPEV traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 20,479,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.64. XPeng has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

