Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,269 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.