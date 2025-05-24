Auxier Asset Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

