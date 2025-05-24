Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

