Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. McMill Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.18 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.43.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

