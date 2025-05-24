Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.