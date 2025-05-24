Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.