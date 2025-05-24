Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,641 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $407.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

