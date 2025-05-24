Montchanin Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

