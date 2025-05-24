Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.65 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.44. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.