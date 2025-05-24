140,158 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Amiral Gestion

Amiral Gestion bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 5.5% of Amiral Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9%

KO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

