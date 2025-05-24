Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.