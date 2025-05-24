Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 43,966 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.