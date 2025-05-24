Griffith & Werner Inc. Invests $5.05 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.3% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

