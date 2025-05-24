The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

