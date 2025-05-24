QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $527,053,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $465,853.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,464.24. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $1,818,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

