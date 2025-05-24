Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $9.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.64 and its 200 day moving average is $399.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

