GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $33.71 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 53,642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,000. Intuit accounts for about 0.7% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,248,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $714.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $720.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $734.18. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

