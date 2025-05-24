Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

